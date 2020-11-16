Ruby S. Gwin
Staunton - Ruby Shultz Gwin, 96, widow of Joseph H. Gwin, left this life for life eternal on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Mrs. Gwin was born on May 28, 1924, in Greenville, VA, a daughter to the late Marvin L. and Rose B. (Mines) Shultz.
She is survived by three sons, Gary Gwin (Cynthia), Marvin Gwin (Martha) and Michael Gwin (Rainier); a daughter, Bonnie Powell (Lee); twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Jim Bollinger on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Greenville United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 250, Greenville, VA 24440.
