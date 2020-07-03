Ruby S. Rhodes
Staunton - Ruby Scott "Scottie" Rhodes, 93, widow of James Hubbard Rhodes of Staunton, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at King Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Rhodes was born in Newport, Virginia on May 18, 1927, a daughter of the late John Cyrus and Ann Adair Clemmer.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by a son, James "Scott" Rhodes; three brothers, James Frank Clemmer, Homer Guy Clemmer, and John Rodney Clemmer; and five sisters, Virginia Baker, Annabelle Barker, Ann Melton, Jackie Corso, and Clara Catherine Clemmer.
Mrs. Rhodes was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving is a daughter-in-law, Julie (Vines) Rhodes of Staunton; two granddaughters, Heather (Rhodes) Walsh and her husband Michael of Ogden, Utah and Katie (Rhodes) Jablonski and her husband Josh of Gloucester, Virginia; and four great-grandchildren, Bennett Walsh, Addison Walsh, Colton Jablonski, and Nolan Jablonski.
Ruby was a devout christian and attended the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Staunton. She will always be remembered as a loving, kind person that spent her life taking care of others. After 93 years, Ruby is proof that a Coca-Cola a day will indeed keep the doctors away.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 in the Thornrose Cemetery by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Ruby's memory, to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1000 North Coalter Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net