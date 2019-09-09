Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
Russell Myers
Russell E. Myers Obituary
RUSSELL E. MYERS

Staunton - Russell Eugene "Jerry" Myers, 78, husband of Brenda (Shuey) Keller Myers, of 706 Howardsville Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born July 3, 1941, in Staunton, a son of the late Russell L. and Jean (Wilberger) Myers.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam from 1963 - 1965. He was Sgt. Fire team leader of the 1st Calvary Division, fighting in the battles of the LZ Xray and LZ Albany. He received awards for being a rifle and machine gun expert, Repelling Wings, Purple Heart, and Vietnam Service Medal. He was a member of the 11th Assault Division.

He was a gentleman cow and calf farmer, enjoyed raising exotic and game birds. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, cruising with his wife, and spending time with his family.

He graduated from R.E. Lee in 1959, attending V.P.I. and graduating from Bluefield College.

Prior to retirement, he was employed as Manager of Elliott Chevrolet with 39 years of service.

He worshipped at Staunton Alliance Church.

In addition to his wife, family members include his boys and their wives, Kent L. and Staci Keller and Jonathan L. and Melissa Keller; and three dear grandchildren, Caleb, Noah, and Olivia Keller.

He was preceded in death by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Frank Thompson, Buddy Whitesell, and Charlotte Myers; and his mother and father-in-law, Jim and Luella Shuey.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Staunton Alliance Church, 560 New Hope Road, Staunton, Virginia, by the Rev. Bill Schmeissing. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Kent and Jonathan Keller, Dennis Shuey, Scott and Darren Estes, and John Craft.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Staunton Alliance Church (The Great Compassion Fund), or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019
