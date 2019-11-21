|
|
Russell E. Riggleman
Waynesboro - Russell E. Riggleman, 85 of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Augusta Health.
He was born on September 17, 1934 in Linville, Virginia, son of the late Dale Ashby Riggleman and Bessie (Southerly) Riggleman.
Russell served his country faithfully with the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, and retired from Kroger after 30 years.
He was a member of Cross Keys Worship Center and enjoyed bird watching, and cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Sue Riggleman; and a son, David Riggleman.
He is survived by his sisters, Juanita Abing and Mildred Davis; sister-in-law, Doris Riggleman; brother-in-law, Tom Showalter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at McDow Funeral Home, 1701 West Main Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Anthony Van Pelt and Pastor Kathleen Michael officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019
at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat's Cradle, P.O. Box 2128, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
McDow Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019