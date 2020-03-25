|
Russell Edward "R.E." Huffman, Jr.
Mount Crawford - Russell Edward "R.E." Huffman, Jr., 76, of Mount Crawford passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Mount Crawford on August 7, 1943, a son of the late Russell Edward and Lucy Love (Liskey) Huffman.
R.E. had worked at Stromberg Carlson/General Dynamics and retired from I. D. McCary in 2006. He was a member of St. Michael's United Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon, elder, trustee and on the consistory. R.E. served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a member of Myers Hodges VFW Post 8644.
He was united in marriage on December 28, 1968 to Lillian (Craley) Huffman, of Mount Crawford.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Russell Edward Huffman, III and wife Sibylle, of Frederick, MD and Todd Christian Huffman, of Mount Crawford; three grandchildren, Tyler Huffman, Landon Huffman, and Caedence Huffman.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark J. Huffman and Garland E. Huffman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to K9's for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 or Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Fire Department, 304 North Main Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812, or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or St. Michael's United Church of Christ, PO Box 101, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020