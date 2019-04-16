|
|
Russell Junior Kincaid
Stuarts Draft - Russell Junior Kincaid, 72, of Stuarts Draft passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.
Born January 24, 1947 in Highland County, he was the son of the late Russell Miller and Stella Virginia (Puffenbarger) Kincaid. On August 5, 1969 he married Betty Ann Coffey. The two shared a blessed union of 49 years together.
Russell was a member of Valley Baptist Church, Stuarts Draft. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served his country honorably during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was a faithful employee of NIBCO for many years. Russell was a member of the National Rifle Association. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. Russell will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Iva Ailer.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughters Angela Kincaid and Stacie Kincaid Persinger and husband, David; grandchildren, Brookelyn Ford and husband, Jimmy, Samantha Persinger, Kooper Persinger and David Andrew Persinger; great-grandchildren, JW, Sarah, Lauren and Hannah Ford; siblings, Libby Clifton and husband, Harold, Mary Ann Clifton, Lucy Plother and husband, Burnie, and Johnny Kincaid and wife, Margaret; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Frank Hall officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Old Providence Church Cemetery. There will be no formal viewing or visitation.
Active pallbearers will be David Persinger, Jimmy Ford, Todd Coffey, Troy Coffey, Terry Coffey, Chris Marshall, Dereck Mull and Greg Clifton.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Valley Baptist Church, 26 Sunny Slope Lane, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019