Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
Russell Robinson
Russell L. Robinson Obituary
Russell L. Robinson

Staunton - Russell Lee Robinson of 2226 Noon Street passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at UVA after a long illness.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Hilda Robinson; three daughters, Crystal Gail Robinson, Fonda Louise Johnson, and husband Thomas Elmo, all of Staunton, and Makayla Glass of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Brittney Hepler, Brooke Simmons, and Keishawn and Brendon Witherspoon, all of Staunton; four great grandchildren whom he loved; a sister, Hazel Wells of Stuarts Draft; a special niece, Judy Baker of Stuarts Draft; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Russell worked for the City of Staunton Public Works for 32 years. He also owned and operated Robinson's General Hauling for 22 years.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in the funeral home.

Active Pallbearers will be Stephen Hepler, Thomas Johnson, Jeff McCray, Billy Price, Keishawn Witherspoon, and Stevie Terry.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 30 to July 3, 2019
