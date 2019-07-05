|
Russell Lee and Frances Louise Mawyer
Fishersville - After nearly five decades of sharing a beautiful full like of love, Russell and Louise Mawyer made their final journey home together, just three days apart.
Louise passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Cecil Hamilton. Along with three brothers, Louise grew up in the Woolen Mills area of Charlottesville. She was the proud mother of three sons, William, Steve and David Patterson.
Her life was full of love for Russell and family. After having three children, Louise spent 25 years enriching the lives of hundreds of children as a Teacher's Aid in the Head Start Program in Charlottesville. Known as stern and caring, she loved the kids and never thought of it as work. In retirement she was a voracious reader, devouring multiple books and novels each week.
Russell passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Born in Charlottesville, Virginia on October 2, 1936, he was the son of the late Ned and Kate Mawyer. Russell grew up with three brothers and one sister. He enjoyed the many hours of time spent with family and was the proud father of two daughters, Wanda and Wendy Mawyer.
Russell's early years were spent working at Monticello Dairy and driving a bread truck. But his most treasured work days were spent on the road driving an eighteen wheeler. He loved his time traveling the country and the freedom to explore the unknown. There was never a day in retirement that he didn't wish for time back on the road, just for one more road trip, one more drive. When home, there was nothing he loved more than to spend time with Louise, his family and his dogs. Russell never shied away from adventure. He welcomed his heart and soul to all.
Russell and Louise met in 1970 and joined in marriage in 1972. They resided primarily in Charlottesville, but also Fluvanna, Waynesboro and Fishersville through the years. They loved camping with family and friends and enjoyed trips to the NASCAR. Holiday celebrations were always a big event to be shared with the entire family. 4th of July cookouts with fireworks, born in the USA, Thanksgiving feast with grandkids, help washing the turkey, and the grandest Christmas holidays imaginable were some of his favorite things in life. 48 years of life's journey side, Russell and Louise touched the lives of many with their loving, caring and giving nature. It was truly a life to be celebrated.
Russell and Louise, better known as Pop and Nanny to those they held closet, are survived by five children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Shenandoah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the many years of devoted care to Russell and Louise. Additionally, we would like to thank Hospice of the Shenandoah for guiding Russell and Louise and their family through a graceful and peaceful passing.
At the request of Russell and Louise, a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the "Song Shed" by the lake at Small Country Campground located at 4400 Bird Mill Road Louise, Va. The family invites you to a covered dish celebration to share the stories and love for Russell and Louise. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Russell and Louise, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, P O Box 215 Fishersville, Va. 22939.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published in The News Leader from July 5 to July 8, 2019