Russell O. Woolridge

Staunton - Russell O. Woolridge, 76, of Staunton, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Augusta Health.

Russell was born on October 5, 1942 in Covington to the late Russell J. Woolridge and the late Catherine Craft Woolridge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the Mother of his children, Sandra Woolridge; daughter, Cathy Rexrode; grandson, Carl Wiseman and a granddaughter, Robyn Woolridge.

Russell is a member of Fraternal Order of the Eagles #680, Staunton.

He is survived by his children, Michelle (Carlton) Wiseman, Russell (Betty) Woolridge, Eugene P. Woolridge, Kristina R. Woolridge, Tammie (William) Woolridge; companion, Brenda Puffenbarger; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and his furry pets, Midnight and Scooter

The family will receive friends Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4:00pm to 6:30pm at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939 and where a funeral service will be held 6:30pm in the chapel.

Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
