Ruth Cauley
Millboro - Ruth Arvetta Plecker Cauley, 88, of Millboro, Virginia passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.
She was born May 1, 1931 in Clifton Forge, Virginia, the daughter of the late Carl Plecker and Della Cauley Plecker.
Mrs. Cauley worked at The Jane Colby Plant, Back Creek Power Plant, The Bacova Guild and retired from The Springs Nursing Center.
She was a member of The Windy Cove Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted daughter and mother and fiercely lover her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She was faithful and dedicated to the Windy Cove Presbyterian Church. She was beautiful, strong, godly, full off grace and scared of nothing. She loved working outdoors in her yard and her flowers. Most of all she loved taking care of the Windy Cove Church, where she was a dedicated housekeeper for 60+ years…it was her love!
She is survived by two children, Phyllis Cauley Persinger & husband Gregory of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Dennis Cauley & wife Debbie of Buffalo Gap, Virginia; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren whom she dearly loved; two brothers, James Plecker & wife Mavis of Millboro and Wilson (Buzz) Plecker & wife Jeannette of Millboro; a sister, Gilma Plecker Hinton & husband Harley of Harrisonburg. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Plecker Hobson and a brother, Paul Plecker.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Windy Cove Presbyterian Church with Reverend Rob Sherrard officiating. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the services from 12:30 - 2:00 at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 12 to May 15, 2019