Ruth Ellen "GG" (Gorgeous Grandma) Maxwell
Winchester - Ruth Ellen (Palmer) Maxwell, 80, of Winchester, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester, VA, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born December 28, 1938 in Staunton, VA. Ruth was the daughter of Elmer and Ruby Palmer. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church in Staunton, Virginia, and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winchester and attended Winchester Church of God.
Ruth was a wonderful, loving, caring, and giving mom, grandma, and "GG". She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. Ruth was the owner and operator of the Brown Bag sandwich shop in downtown Winchester for 8 years, and she worked in food service at various institutions for 32 years. Although she accomplished much in her life and career, all of that paled in comparison to the value she placed in her faith. She worshipped the feet of Jesus! She wanted everyone to have that relationship and know Him as she did.
She is survived by her brother, William Palmer (Roberta) of Mt. Solon, VA, her four children, Donna Maxwell, Douglas Maxwell (Deborah), Danny Maxwell (Darlene), and Kimberley Maxwell. She is also survived by five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Francis Knight.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester, VA.
A service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home by Pastor Darrell Waller. Pastor Bobby Campbell, of Calvary Baptist Church in Staunton, VA, will officiate a private burial service at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens, Staunton, VA.
2 Timothy 4:7-8: 7I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 8Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me that day; and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to the Shenandoah Oncology nursing staff and doctors, Winchester Medical Center fifth floor nursing staff and doctors, the Blue Ridge Hospice Angels, and the Winchester Church of God Pastoral Care Team. Thank you also to all her family and friends who supported her throughout her illness.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019