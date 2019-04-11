|
Ruth H. Layman
Staunton - Ruth Katherine (Huffman) Layman, 86, wife of Cecil Gordon Layman, Jr., of Staunton, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
She was born October 21, 1932 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Robert Hayes Kline, Sr. and Maude Catherine (Sensabaugh) Huffman.
She retired as a school teacher with 22 years of service and following retirement she was a real estate agent with Bishop Realty. She was also an area representative for World Book Encyclopedia.
Mrs. Layman was a member of Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon and elder and active in the Presbyterian Women's Circle. She was also a member of Alpha Delta Kappa.
In addition to her husband Cecil of 62 years, she is survived by sons, Douglas E. (Diane) of Fishersville, Michael Scott (Joy) of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky and a daughter Deborah L. Will of Glen Allen; grandchildren Andrew Will, Brian Will, Amy L. Thorne (Matt), Danielle L. Coffey (Derick), Parker Schell (fiancé Courtney McClusky), Bailey Schell, Carson Schell and Tyler Layman; great grandsons Elijah Thorne and Jude Schell; sister-in-law Virginia Layman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bertha H. Bryant and Mildred Claudine Heizer; a brother, Robert K. (Bub) Huffman, Jr.; a son-in-law, David E. Will; and a grandson, Jonathan Pope Will. She was the last of her immediate family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, 6410 Lee Jackson Highway, Steeles Tavern, by the Rev. John Ward. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 8, Steeles Tavern, VA 24476 or to the Cecil Layman Scholarship Fund at Riverheads High School, 19 Howardsville Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019