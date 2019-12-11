|
Ruth K. Weaver
Craigsville - Ruth Templeton (Knight) Weaver, 89, widow of William David Weaver of Stuples Hollow Road, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Weaver was born in Augusta County, Virginia on October 6, 1930, a daughter of the late James Alford and Hattie May (Sprouse) Knight.
Ruth attended Little River Church of the Brethren and was retired from Kool-Dri Company in Millboro. She enjoyed shopping, sewing, and listening to George Jones.
In addition to her parents and husband of sixty-three years, she was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Herman, Davis, Dailey, and Leonard Knight; and three sisters, Katherine Colvin, Drucilla Puckett, and Viola Byram.
She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are two daughters, Darlene W. Craig of Staunton, and Brenda L. Hicks and her husband James of Craigsville; four grandchildren, Donna Cook and her husband David, Travis Craig and his wife Amanda, Melanie Craig, and Lucinda Duff and her husband Paul; six great-grandchildren, Lisa Cook, Nathan, Alicyn, Cian, and Emercyn Craig, and Colton Duff; two great-great-grandchildren, Tanner and Owen Wooddell; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Oaklawn Memory Gardens.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, PO Box 215, Fishersville, Virginia 22939 or the Little River Church of the Brethren, 711 Little River Road, Goshen, Virginia 24439.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019