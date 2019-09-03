|
Ruth Margaret Kovarik
Waynesboro - Ruth Margaret Kovarik, a longtime resident of Waynesboro, VA, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.
She was born August 17, 1925, in Rochester, NY, the daughter of Marie and Otto Wobser. After graduating as salutatorian of her high school class, she was an enthusiastic member of an adventurous YMCA outdoors club where she met Frank, her loving husband of 67 years. Ruth was most proud of her 5 Wahoo daughters, and was the Grand Oomah of the Kovarik Sisterhood. She was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Waynesboro, VA, serving as director of religious education and chair of the bereavement committee for many years. Ruth was an innovative cook specializing in pies and casseroles, a talented quilter, an avid gardener, and daily walker. She was always loving and kind, and her hugs, heartfelt notes, and thoughtful cards will be dearly missed.
Ruth is pre-deceased by her husband, Frank, who died in 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Gilmour (Wynnewood, PA), Christine Folsom-Kovarik (Hillsborough, NJ), Teresa Pennell (Mendota Heights, MN), Mary Beth Scheevel (Grand Junction, CO), and Sara Jane Haas (Charlottesville, VA), 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of the UVA Medical Center and Hospice of the Piedmont at Northridge for their skilled and compassionate care. We also appreciate the caring Stuarts Draft Retirement Community and the vibrant Linden House Memory Care staff in Charlottesville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont at Northridge in Charlottesville, VA or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ().
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Waynesboro, Virginia with Father Rolo Castillo presiding. A private inurnment at Riverview Cemetery will be followed by a luncheon at St. John's Parish Center, 344 Maple Ave.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019