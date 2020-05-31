Ryan D. Lambert
1992 - 2020
Ryan D. Lambert

Mount Sidney - Ryan David Lambert, 28, of Mount Sidney, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 27, 1992 in Harrisonburg, a son of David Paul and Joan (Sheets) Lambert.

Ryan loved fishing and camping, all animals, and listening to music like Led Zeppelin and Willie Nelson.

In addition to his parents, family members include two brothers, Timothy L. Lambert and Patrick D. Lambert (Shawna); two sisters, Cindy D. Raines (Doug) and Shawna L. Lambert; and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Bob Johnson. Due to the COVID-19 - Phase 1 guidelines, there will be a limit of 50 people and we request that everyone wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
