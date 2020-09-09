1/1
Ryan P. (Forsberg) Schmelling
Ryan P. Schmelling (Forsberg)

Verona - Ryan Paul Schmelling (Forsberg), 34, of Verona, died Saturday, September 5, 2020.

He was born August 7, 1986 in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Stephen Paul Forsberg and Jacqueline Anne (Heiser) Schmelling.

Ryan was employed by Rockydale Quarries as a heavy equipment operator.

He enjoyed spending time with his daughter Avery Anne reading, biking, and swimming and playing with the family dogs. Ryan enjoyed fishing, snowboarding, motorcycles, and being outdoors.

In addition to his parents, family members include his step-father, Terry Schmelling; his daughter, Avery Anne; and his sister, Tashia Marie Schmelling.

Services will be private.

Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.






Published in The News Leader from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
