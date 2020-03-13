|
SAM E. POTTER
Staunton - Sam Eugene Potter, 76, of Staunton, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab Center.
He was born March 13, 1943 in Virginia, a son of the late Roy Julius and Catherine (Thompson) Potter.
Mr. Potter was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Sam was a member of Cornerstone Church of Augusta. He was an entrepreneur and was involved in many businesses including cabinetry and production. He was a minor league baseball pitcher. He loved boating, deep sea fishing, and woodworking. Sam was very involved in his grandchildren's activities and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Family members include a son and daughter-in-law, Tracy Allen and Bianca Potter; a daughter and son-in-law, Angel Potter and Marc Snead; two sisters, Dianne Rankin and Shirley Barnes and husband, Lowell; a brother-in-law, Henry Watts; four grandchildren, Jessica and Kylie Snead and Dakota and Peyton Potter; and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was formerly married to Vickie B. Potter, the mother of their children.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Watts; a brother, Roy Julius Potter, Jr; and a brother-in-law, Benny Rankin.
A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Greg Mayo.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Legacy Hospice, 14 Old Oaks Drive, Suite 101, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020