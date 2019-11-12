|
Samuel Adolphus Gay, Jr.
Mount Solon - Samuel Adolphus Gay, Jr., 93, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Singers Glen on January 20, 1926, and was a son of the late Rosa (Furrow) and Samuel Adolphus Gay, Sr.
Sam retired from Southern States in 1986, and had previously worked at American Safety Razor and Staunton Stockyard, but he was a farmer at heart. He loved his many tractors that he collected. He was a member of Parnassus United Methodist Church. Sam served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II on the Larkspur Hospital Ship from 1944-46.
He was united in marriage on August 28, 1947 to Flora Mae (Crum) Gay, of Mount Solon.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children Ellen Rawley & husband Robert, of Mt. Solon and David Gay & wife Colleen, all of Mt. Solon; and his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren that visited him daily, Bryan & Krista Rawley, Josh & Rebecca Rawley, Christopher Ellis & Angel Ellis, and Brittany Gay & Justin Jewell. Numerous Great-Grandchildren, Luke, Grayson, Eli, Silas, Jacob, and Jordyn Rawley, Allen, Divine Hope, Jase Ellis, Bella Rose North and Remy Wade Jewell.
He was preceded in death by his brother Albert M. Gay.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Parnassus United Methodist Church with Pastor Vicki Barb and Pastor John Christophel officiating. Burial will follow at Parnassus United Methodist Church Cemetery with military rite by the Dayton American Legion Post #27.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Rd., Mt. Solon, VA 22843 or Stokesville Food Pantry - C/O Teresa Howdyshell, 682 North River Road, Mt. Solon, VA 22843.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019