Samuel David Holsinger, Jr.
Swoope - Samuel David (Sam) Holsinger, Jr., 102, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation, Fishersville, VA. He was born Sept. 17, 1916, at Staunton, VA, of the late Samuel D. and Irene Bishop Holsinger. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy H. Holsinger in 2009 and brother Eugene H. Holsinger. He resided in Buffalo Gap from 1949 until October 2017.
He is survived by his sons, S. David Holsinger, III, and Stuart W. Holsinger, Grandchildren Andrew S. Holsinger and Clair L. McCumsey, and numerous cousins.
Mr. Holsinger graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1934, being the oldest living graduate, he attended the University of Virginia and Dunsmore Business College. He retired from DMV as License Manager after 28 years of service. As an avocation, he was a master machinist, building custom center fire rifles and a gunsmith in the local area from the 40's until the 80's. He was an avid hunter and champion bench rest rifle shooter for much of his life. A founding member of the Virginia Sportsman's Alliance, and NRA/ILA activist and a Life Member of the NRA since 1936. Sam was a Ham Radio operator. Mr. Holsinger attended Hebron Presbyterian Church.
He was a skilled mechanic and during his retirement years collected and restored Wisconsin brand engines and Rife Ram pumps. He enjoyed maintaining his property Buffalo Springs, and until recently could be found working outside or in his machine shop. He will be deeply missed by his family and all those who knew him.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the nursing staff and administrators of Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation and Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
In keeping with the wishes of the deceased, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Churchville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 608, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019