Samuel G. Houston, Jr.
Churchville - Samuel Grant Houston, Jr., 70, died Monday (May 18, 2020) in his home.
Born in Staunton on September 19, 1949 and raised in Swoope, he was the son of the late Samuel G., Sr. and Antha (Ellinger) Houston.
Sam graduated from Riverheads High School and served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He was a long-distance truck driver for over 30 years, and drove truck for Crosby Trucking for several years prior to retirement. In the middle of his trucking career, he took a ten-year pause to own and operate Our Place restaurant with his wife Debby, and thoroughly enjoyed the relationships he built there. Sam was a member of Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church.
Surviving are his wife, Debby (Buchanan) Houston, to whom he was married 50 years on March 21; a son, Samuel G. Houston, III and his wife Stephanie of Staunton; three sisters, Alice Bodkin of Staunton, Anna Susan Hughes of Middlebrook, and Ann Covskyky of Wasilla Ala.; three grandchildren, Taylor Warner and husband Blake, Kristan Masker and husband Brett, and Derek Collier and wife Schyler; four great-grandsons, Cooper, Jaxson, Wesley, and 3-week-old Waylon, whom Sam was delighted to hold during the past week; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sam also leaves his dear "fur babies," Hoochie and Chloe, who enjoyed many outings in Sam's pickup truck for ice cream and hotdogs.
The graveside service for Sam will be broadcast live on bearfuneralhome.com at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21. It will be held in Jerusalem Chapel Cemetery, officiated by Pastors Denny Sites and George Etling. Pallbearers will be Roger Bowling, Joe Botkin, Roger Marshall, Butch Nulty, Lewis Armstrong, and Don Hager.
Friends are invited to pay respects Wednesday in Bear Funeral Home during the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; in observing current health and safety guidelines, social-distancing and mask-wearing will be encouraged.
Memorials may be directed to Jerusalem Chapel United Brethren in Christ Church, 314 Chapel Rd., Churchville, VA 24421.
Published in The News Leader from May 18 to May 21, 2020