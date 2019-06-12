Services
Samuel H. Clem Obituary
Samuel H. Clem

Staunton - Samuel Helms Clem, 79, widower of Patsy Ann (Doome) Clem, of Staunton, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at his residence.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Staunton by the Rev. Karen Allamon.

Burial will be private in Thornrose Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Henry Funeral Home.

Additional details available and condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 12 to June 15, 2019
