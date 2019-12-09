|
Samuel Tyndall
Staunton - Samuel Tyndall, 81, husband of Dorothy (Lawrence) Tyndall, of 25 Bangor Hill, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was born October 21, 1938, in Albertson, North Carolina, a son of the late John P. and Versie (Outlaw) Tyndall.
Prior to retirement, Mr. Tyndall was employed by Alcoa.
After retiring from Alcoa, he had his own landscaping business. He loved flower gardening, blue grass and country music, and watching westerns.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Kenneth Wayne Tyndall of Omaha, Nebraska; a brother, John W. Tyndall of Warsaw, North Carolina; two sisters, Helen M. Motes and Ruby Motes, both of Siler City, North Carolina; a grandson, Christian D. Tyndall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy and Lanie Outlaw; and a brother, James Tyndall.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Clay Sterrett.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Augusta Health, the Hospice of the Shenandoah, the Cancer Center, and Emily Couric for their care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019