Sandra Cox

Lyndhurst - Sandra "Cuppy" Faye Cox of Lyndhurst, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 12, 2020. She was born to the late Billy Gene Cox and Eunice Coffey Cox on August 24, 1956.
Sandra loved playing cards, whistling in her hands, making beds, Mickey Mouse, cookies, and Pepsi. She loved everyone she met and her favorite songs were "Jesus Loves Me" and "You Are My Sunshine."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Bobby Gene Cox.
Sandra is survived by her brothers William D. Cox of Lyndhurst, Edward L. Cox (Pam) of Lyndhurst, George D. Cox (Dusty) of Waynesboro; sisters Suzy Hodge (Stan) of Waynesboro, Diane Williams (Rick) of Stuarts Draft, Bonnie Willis (Andy)of Sherando, Jenny Crummett (Charles)of Stuarts Draft, Vickie Parson (Jack) of Lyndhurst, Lisa Shaw of Lyndhurst, Cheryle Davis (Troy) of Columbus, Ohio, Kristie Burns (Dwayne) of Staunton; 39 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 16,2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Sand Springs Baptist Church. A memorial service will held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Sand Springs Baptist Church by Pastor Doug Cox and Travis Howard. Interment will follow in Cox Family Cemetery near the church. Active pallbearers will be her nephews Travis Howard, Jesse Hodge, Derek Crummett, Jared Cox, Jace Parson, Tristen Shaw, Kordel Shaw, and Keaton Burns.
