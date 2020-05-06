|
Sandra D. Patterson
SPOTTSWOOD - Mary Sandra (Demastus) Patterson, 83, widow of Berl Harvey Patterson of Spottswood, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born November 24, 1936, in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late Stanley Conway and Mary (Vines) Demastus.
She was a member of Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church.
Sandra was formerly employed as a secretary in the Chemistry Department of the Benger Laboratory at DuPont Company, Waynesboro.
She enjoyed quilting, gardening, baking, knitting, sewing, and reading.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Patterson and Jennie Lewis, and Ruffner and Taysha Patterson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Steve Allen and Laura and Mark Strickler; and grandchildren, Jake and Lane Patterson and Ashlyn and Colin Patterson.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 8, Steeles Tavern, VA 24476.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2020