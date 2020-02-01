Resources
Midlothian - Eads, Sandra "Sandy" Jean Whitlock age 84 of Midlothian, VA, died on January 29, 2020. Sandy grew up in Staunton, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Eads Sr. She is survived by her sons, William Thomas Eads Jr. (Teri) of Chesapeake, VA and Douglas Bryan Eads (Kim) of Midlothian, VA; four grandchildren, Stephanie Eads-Mackintosh (Leigh) of Midlothian, VA, Katelyn Eads, Trevor Eads, and Melissa Stine (Stephen) all of Chesapeake, Va; and one great-grandchild, Emanuel Stine of Chesapeake, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the .
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
