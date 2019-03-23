|
Sandra K. Allen
Staunton - Sandra Kay (Barrett) Allen, 60, of Buttermilk Spring Road, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Staunton on May 3, 1958, the daughter of the late Ralph and Barbara (Hulvey) Barrett.
Sandy was a self-employed caregiver. She was a member of Parkway Wesleyan Church. She ministered throughout the community, and many people were led to Jesus through her passionate love for her Savior.
Sandy was adored by her daughter, grandchildren, and numerous friends and church family.
Surviving family members include a daughter, Jessica Downs and grandchildren, Cooper and Sadie Downs, of Staunton; and a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Mary Ellen Barrett of Staunton.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Barry Lawson.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019