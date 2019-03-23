Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra K. Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra K. Allen Obituary
Sandra K. Allen



Staunton - Sandra Kay (Barrett) Allen, 60, of Buttermilk Spring Road, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Staunton on May 3, 1958, the daughter of the late Ralph and Barbara (Hulvey) Barrett.

Sandy was a self-employed caregiver. She was a member of Parkway Wesleyan Church. She ministered throughout the community, and many people were led to Jesus through her passionate love for her Savior.

Sandy was adored by her daughter, grandchildren, and numerous friends and church family.

Surviving family members include a daughter, Jessica Downs and grandchildren, Cooper and Sadie Downs, of Staunton; and a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Mary Ellen Barrett of Staunton.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Barry Lawson.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.