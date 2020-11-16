1/1
Sandra K. Potter
{ "" }
Sandra K. Potter

Staunton - Sandra Kay Cook Potter, 73, of Staunton, passed Thursday, November 5, 2020, at The Retreat of Fishersville.

She was born November 27, 1946 in Staunton the daughter of the late Houston and Grace (Arrington) Cook.

She was a long time member of St Johns Reformed United Church of Christ of Middlebrook.

She was an avid knitter and loved to knit gifts for family and friends. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

She is survived by her brothers, James Cook and Rick Cook and her husband, Russell Potter.

Sandra had no children but was devoted to her nephew, 3 nieces, 3 grand nieces and grand nephew.

The family wants to give their appreciation to the wonderful staff of The Retreat of Fishersville for the loving care provided to Sandra in her final year of life.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. There will be a graveside service held at Thornrose Cemetery on Thursday, November 19 at 11:00 am.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.





Published in The News Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
