Sandra (Sandy) Marvin Francis
Dover, DE - Sandra (Sandy) Marvin Francis, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Dover, DE. Sandy was formerly a resident of Raphine, VA (2001-2019) and Jacksonville, FL (1973-2001).
Sandy was born January 21, 1942 to the late Marian Hussey and Guy Marvin Jr. in Jacksonville, Florida. Mr. Marvin passed away when Sandy was a young child. Sandy was raised by Marian and her 2nd husband, John H. (Jack) McCullough, who was a Navy pilot and a wonderful father to Sandy.
As the daughter of a service member, Sandy moved around frequently throughout her childhood. She received her undergraduate degree from Colorado College and Master's degree in education from the University of North Florida. She was a longtime teacher at John N.C. Stockton Elementary school in Jacksonville. There she taught both special education, her passion, and various grade levels (1st-5th). Sandy loved to travel and particularly loved Paris. After retiring, she moved to Raphine, Virginia to a farm where she and her husband, Miles lived for 18 years. She enjoyed long walks with friends and family. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed knitting, gardening, and bird watching. She was a devoted grandmother to her 4 grandchildren and they are all better for her kindness and wisdom.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Miles.
She is survived by her children, Katherine (Kathy) Francis (David Buckson, Jr.) of Camden, DE; Michael Francis (Michele Lemons) of Rutland, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Connor, Wyatt, Elijah and Caden; brothers, Guy Marvin III (Laurie) of, Jacksonville, FL, and John McCullough of, Boulder, CO; and her beloved dog, Lulu (now residing in Rutland).
Due to COVID-19 memorial services will be held in Jacksonville at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sandra's honor to Dr. Dickerson's Dementia Research Program in the Massachusetts General Hospital Frontotemporal Disorders Unit. Your generous gifts support the clinical care and research efforts for individuals living with early onset dementias.
Donations can be made payable to "MGH Dr. Dickerson Lab" and mailed to: Dr. Brad Dickerson, Attn: Raseeka O'Chander, 149 13th Street, Charlestown, MA 02129. Please put "Dementia Research" in the memo line. Donations may also be made online: https://Giving.MassGeneral.org/FTDUnit
. For questions, visit www.ftd-boston.org
.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbert funeral.com
.