Sara Ann Lamb
Greenville - Sara Ann Lamb, 85, of Greenville, passed away at home surrounded by her family Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3:10 a.m.
Sara was born October 17, 1934 in Augusta County, daughter of the late Paul and Marjorie Miller.
Sara retired from the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in 1995 where she was a payroll accountant. Sara was also the organist and choir director at her home church, Bethel Presbyterian, for 67 years, and also at Pines Chapel Presbyterian.
Sara loved music and also taught piano lessons for numerous years. She enjoyed flowers, doing yard work (especially mowing), gardening, and spending time with family and her three special pets Digger, Daisy Mae, and Bobby.
In addition to her parents, Sara is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Charlie Lamb and three brothers, Jack, David, and Fred Miller.
Sara is survived by her daughter, Ann Kellogg and husband Thomas Kellogg of Greenville; granddaughter, Ashley Kellogg and boyfriend Matt Cloonan of Waynesboro; two great grandchildren, McKinley and Havyn Cloonan of Waynesboro; and a number of nieces and nephews and special friends.
A special thanks to her nurse Becky Johnson, nurse aid Audrey Deese from Hospice, her primary care Victoria Tomlin, and two nieces Debbie Fitzgerald and Cathy Miller who all helped take such great care of her.
A private graveside service will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery by Derek Almarode and Dennis Bradley.
Friends may view at the Henry Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, with a limit of 10 people at a time due to the guidelines set by the state due to COVID-19.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at Bethel Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah or the SPCA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020