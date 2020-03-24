|
Sara K. Helmick
Staunton - Sara Lee (Kesterson) Helmick, 77, widow of Russell Hugh Helmick, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born August 1, 1942, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Charles Pettit and Mary Frances Rebecca (Cline) Kesterson.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Helmick was employed by Western State Hospital.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Roy and Jerry Kesterson; and four sisters, Nancy Taylor, Becky Gregory, Donna Wheeler, and Barbara Bartley.
Family members include two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Manuel Hutchens and Tina and Danny Smith; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Joyce Armstrong and Sue and Mike Niday; two grandchildren, Nikki and Rusty Smith; two great grandchildren, Ethan and Brooklyn Smith; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020