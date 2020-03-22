|
|
Sarah A. Draper
Raphine - Sarah Alice Draper, 79, of Staunton, passed away peacefully at Blue Ridge Christian Home in Raphine on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Ms. Draper was born on November 26, 1940, the daughter of the late Dennis Brooks and Alice Betty (Culbertson) Draper. She grew up in Staunton and spent decades involved in community work, leading a local Girl Scout Troop and serving as a long-time volunteer at Kings Daughters Hospital.
Sarah, known to friends and family as "Sally," was an active member of Central United Methodist Church, along with her grandmother and aunt. For a number of years, three generations of Draper women were all involved in the music program at Central. Sarah sang in the choir there, as well as in the Staunton Choral Society, experiences she cherished.
For the last seven years, Sarah was a member of the tight-knit community of residents at Blue Ridge Christian Home. She was known there for her wit, her compassion for anyone who was sick, and her enduringly strong singing voice. She loved her friends there. She also enjoyed visits from many kind friends in Staunton and Greenville, especially Jason Welch.
She is survived by a niece, Audrey Gray, and two great nephews, Emmanuel and Elijah Foltz. In her last days, Sarah and Audrey listened to Bach's Cantata No. 140: Sleepers Awake together and Sarah, even quite ill, raised her arms to conduct the last few measures.
That same Cantata will be played at a private graveside and burial service officiated by Rev. Won Un in Thornrose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or on the Valley Mission website www.valleymission.net.
