Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
Sarah Christine Floyd


1943 - 2020
Sarah Christine Floyd Obituary
Sarah Christine Floyd

Mount Solon - Sarah Christine Floyd, 76, of Mount Solon, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

Sarah was born in Harrisonburg on November 2, 1943, a daughter of the late Barbara Christine (Smith) and Roy Pendleton Puffenbarger.

She was a member of Mount Carmel United in Christ Church in Fulks Run.

She was united in marriage on January 5, 1963, to Paul Edgar Floyd, who preceded her in death on May 1, 2010.

Sarah is survived by daughters, Nancy Ann Floyd of Mt. Solon, and Amy Marie Morris and husband, Timmy, of Grottoes; sons, Roy Paul Edgar Floyd and wife, Anita, of Mt. Solon, Jacob Samuel Floyd and wife, Vera, of Rockingham; sisters, Mary Moats of Bridgewater, Bonnie Ann Reynolds of OH; a brother, Elden Puffenbarger and wife, Mary, of Sugar Grove, WV. She is also survived by grandchildren, Samantha and Steven Lonas, Thomas Eli Floyd, Chynne Fae Floyd, Nathan Morris and Brenna Tobin, and Katie Morris and Aaron Gordon; great-grandchildren, River Aiden Morris, Colin James Stevens, Madison JoAnne Lonas, and Oaklynn Nicole Gordon due in May; brothers-in-law, Calvin and Robin Floyd, Alvin and Brenda Floyd, Fred and Joyce Floyd, Ray and Sue Floyd, Harry Lee and Judy Foxx.

She is also preceded in death by sisters, Ella Huffer, and Maggie Knott; brother, Wesley Puffenbarger; brothers-in-law, Elmer Lee "Buck" Huffer, Jim Reynolds, and Ben Knott.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 PM Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, or at the home of Judy and Harry Lee Foxx, 537 Old C&W Railway, Mt. Solon anytime.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8th at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Budde officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Mt. Solon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanual Church Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843, Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812 and/or Grottoes Fire Dept. PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
