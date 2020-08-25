Sarah Gaynelle "Gay" Banks
Stuarts Draft - Sarah Gaynelle "Gay" Banks, 80, of Stuarts Draft passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Born October 4, 1939 in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Elizabeth Lambert.
Gay was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and worked for DuPont prior to owning and operating Western Virginia Truck Brokerage while taking on her greatest joy in life as a devoted wife and loving mother. During the 1980s-1990s when her children were involved with local sports she served as a volunteer with the Stuarts Draft Quarterback Club and Sportsmen Club. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Lambert; and brother-in-law, Nelson Young.
Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Theodore Banks; daughter, Lori Ramsey and husband, Stephen of Wesley Chapel, NC; two sons, Charles Banks of Ruther Glenn, VA and Shane Banks and wife, Andra of Penn Laird, VA; two grandsons which she adored, Chase Banks and Carter Banks; sister, Becky Young of New Hope; sister-in-law, Georgeann Lambert of Stuarts Draft; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro, with Rev. Dr. John N. Vest officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 260, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
