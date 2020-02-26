|
Sarah Jane Nutt Hovsepian
Sarah Jane Nutt Hovsepian passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 with her children at her side. Born in Cleveland Ohio as the fourth child of Joseph R. Nutt Jr. and Sarah Howell East Nutt, she was 73, too young to go.
Sarah lost her husband Leon Hovsepian II in 2005 but is survived by her daughter Lisa Hovsepian of West Boylston, MA and her son Leon Hovsepian III (Jamie Lee), grandchildren Leo and Logen, all of Brooklyn, NY, and brother Bob Nutt (Mary Beirne) of Staunton, VA. She was proceeded by siblings Janet Nutt Lembke and Joseph Nutt III of Staunton and Virginia Nutt Shaffer Leonard of Wake Forest NC. There are numerous nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Robert E. Lee High in Staunton, Sarah went on to earn a B.S. from Goucher College and a Master's Degree from Loyola University. Following marriage and a move to West Boylston, MA, she worked for many years as a career counselor at Quinsigamond Community College in Worchester, MA. In retirement Sarah joined every volunteer program available, but enjoyed particularly her membership in the DAR and Red Hat Society.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020