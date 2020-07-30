Sarah M. Bower
Fishersville - Sarah Mildred (Brown) Bower, 92, widow of William E. Bower, of Fishersville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Bower was born in Augusta County on September 30, 1927 a daughter of the late Charles M., Sr. and Elsie (Monroe) Brown.
Sarah was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, William D. "Billy" Bower; and siblings, Vera Brown, Alice Staton, Foxy Brown, Tom Brown, Maynard Brown, and Carolyn Brown.
Surviving is a daughter, LaVonna Bower Wolfe and her husband David H., Jr.; two grandchildren, Taylor L. Collier and her husband Joshua M. and Jessica R. Gale and her husband Joseph E.; three great-grandchildren, Easton and Emersyn Gale and Mason Collier; and nine siblings, Hubert L. Brown, Charles M. Brown, Jr., Joyce Clatterbaugh, Leonard Brown, Dottie Hall, Buck Brown, Lester Brown, Gary Brown, and Liz Little.
Friends may visit the family anytime at Sarah's residence at 141 Jericho Road in Fishersville.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Luke Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Little and her nephews.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
