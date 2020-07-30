1/
Sarah M. Bower
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah M. Bower

Fishersville - Sarah Mildred (Brown) Bower, 92, widow of William E. Bower, of Fishersville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Mrs. Bower was born in Augusta County on September 30, 1927 a daughter of the late Charles M., Sr. and Elsie (Monroe) Brown.

Sarah was a member of Linden Heights Baptist Church. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, William D. "Billy" Bower; and siblings, Vera Brown, Alice Staton, Foxy Brown, Tom Brown, Maynard Brown, and Carolyn Brown.

Surviving is a daughter, LaVonna Bower Wolfe and her husband David H., Jr.; two grandchildren, Taylor L. Collier and her husband Joshua M. and Jessica R. Gale and her husband Joseph E.; three great-grandchildren, Easton and Emersyn Gale and Mason Collier; and nine siblings, Hubert L. Brown, Charles M. Brown, Jr., Joyce Clatterbaugh, Leonard Brown, Dottie Hall, Buck Brown, Lester Brown, Gary Brown, and Liz Little.

Friends may visit the family anytime at Sarah's residence at 141 Jericho Road in Fishersville.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 in Augusta Memorial Park by Pastor Luke Smith.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Little and her nephews.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved