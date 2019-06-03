|
|
Sarah Michael Moats
Mount Solon - Sarah Patricia Michael Moats, 54, of Mt. Solon, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 20, 1964 in Winston Salem, NC, and was the daughter of Patricia S. Hunter of Mt. Solon and the late Hobert E. Michael, Sr.
Sarah graduated from Buffalo Gap High School in 1982, and was currently employed by Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater. She and her husband owned and operated a chicken layer farm. Photography was her hobby and Alaska was one of her favorite places to get magnificent pictures. She had worked at Marshalls for many years where she was in charge of maintenance. She was a member of Moscow Church of the Brethren.
On July 31, 1982, she married Johnny L. Moats, who survives.
Surviving in addition to her mother and her husband is daughter, Karissa Hunt and husband, Joseph, of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, Lucas and Madison Hunt; mother-in-law, Brownie A. Moats; brothers, Kevin Michael, Craig Michael (Sharon), Randy Hunter; sister, Janette Fulton (Bob Knicely); sisters-in-law, Cindy Michael, and Kathy Crissman (Jimmy); brother-in-law, Fred Cather; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Hobert "Bert" Michael, Jr., sister, Lavonne Cather, father-in-law, Lerty Leon Moats, and Rolland Hunter who had been her father for 37 years.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren, with the Rev. Steve Spire officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Solon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Rd., Mt. Solon, VA 22843.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 3 to June 6, 2019