Scott Montgomery Smith
Jacksonville - Scott Montgomery Smith, 59, of Jacksonville, FL passed away from complications that arose from his battle with mantle cell lymphoma on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at MD Anderson Cancer Research Center of Houston, TX.
He was born July 20, 1960 in Roanoke, VA, to Stanley Sr. and Bernice Smith.
He will be deeply missed by his "Lovely Bride" Deborah Lee, his daughters Kristie Altis, her husband Matt and their sons Ryan, Chase, and Dane; Ashley Smith and her son Dashea; Lee Ann Zies and her wife Samantha, and his siblings Susan Dews and her husband Reese; Stanley Smith Jr. and his wife Kathy; Gordon Smith and his wife Kandis; and Alice Nelson and her husband Jeff; as well as numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Scott took pride in every job he held. The longest was a 17-year career at Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft and the most recent was HarborChase senior living community of Jacksonville. Most importantly he loved life. He embraced every moment and brought excitement to every adventure with family and friends. He had a passion for cycling, golfing, and traveling. His ability to bring happiness was remarkable. Whether it was through his unique sense of humor, 'horrible' dad jokes, love of music, or performing karaoke; he always made people laugh.
Scott will always be remembered for how he smiled with his whole face and he loved with his whole heart.
In Lieu of sending flowers, we ask you direct donations to HaloHouseFoundation.org, to provide a home for others as it did for us; or to Lymphoma.org, to further our understanding of cancer.
Published in The News Leader from May 11 to May 14, 2020