Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Selby B. Hardwick Iii


1926 - 2019
Selby B. Hardwick Iii Obituary
Selby B. Hardwick, III

Fishersville - Selby Barnes "Mo" Hardwick, III, 93, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on May 22, 1926, a son of the late Selby Barnes Hardwick, Jr. and Ellen (Gray) Hardwick.

Mo worked as an accountant for Dale Lumber Company in Falls Church, Virginia and retired from Musak in Washington, D.C. in July of 1988. After retirement, Mo and his wife, Laurie moved from Fairfax, Virginia to New Hope, Virginia. Mo was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to work in his yard and garden, and enjoyed swimming in his pool. Mo loved his cottage in Salvo, North Carolina, known as "Mo's Cottage".

Surviving in addition to his wife of seventy-one years are his daughters, Joan and her husband David Smith and Sally and her husband Olin Armstrong; grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Chris Smith, Tony and his wife Jamie Smith, Jodi and her husband Bruce Walker; and great-grandchildren, Anthony Steiner, Lila Steiner, Laurie Steiner, C.J. Smith, Lenore Smith, and Kora Gray Smith.

At his request, there will be no services.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
