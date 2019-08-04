Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Shannon Whitmer

Shannon Whitmer Obituary
Shannon Whitmer

Harrisonburg - Betty Shannon Whitmer, 43, of Fort Defiance, died on August 3, 2019 at Rockingham Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 27, 1976 in Staunton, the daughter of John Lewis Whitmer and the late Betty (Helmick) Whitmer.

Shannon was a very special daughter and sister who loved life's simple pleasures. She loved talking and never met a stranger. She had a special bond with her twin brother, Shane. She was also an animal lover. She is now taking her carriage ride she always dreamed of.

In addition to her father, she is survived by a brother, John Shane Whitmer; a sister, Stephanie Renee Whitmer; and two special aunts, Patricia Sharp and Gale Howard.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Murphy Terry.

Burial will be private at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request prayers in her memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019
