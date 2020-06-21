Sharon Barney Wine Alexander
Sharon Barney Wine Alexander

Staunton - Sharon Barney Wine Alexander, 89, a lifelong resident of Augusta County, VA, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Baldwin Park in Staunton.

A daughter of the late Hubert and Nellie Ritchie Wine, Sharon was born on March 18, 1931 in Augusta County, VA. She was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church in Mt. Sidney.

On June 28, 1951 she married Lindy Crawford Alexander who preceded her in death on April 10, 2017.

Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Burns and husband, Tommy, of Waynesboro, Lora Dury and husband, Bill, of Mt. Sidney; a son, Danny Alexander and wife, Linda, of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Katie Burns, Lindsay Combs and Nick Alexander; four great-grandchildren, Ben and Noah Alexander, Makenna Crookshanks, and Ava Combs; one sister, Lois Alexander (Nelson) of Harrisonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon was preceded in death by a grandson, Lucas Burns.

Friends may visit at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm. The family will not be present.

Due to the Covid19 virus, a private burial will be Monday, June 22, 2020 in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Shenandoah c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P. O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939, Salem Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Road, Mt. Sidney, VA 24467, or to the Resident Associate Fund at Brightview Baldwin Park, 21 Woodlee Rd, Staunton, VA 24401.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com




Published in The News Leader from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
5402349211
