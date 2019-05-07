|
Sharon Doreen Tutt
Stuarts Draft - Sharon Doreen (Cole) Tutt, 76, wife of Kenneth Warren "Ken" Tutt of 121 Forest Springs Drive, Stuarts Draft passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 59 years, is a son, Joel D. Tutt and his wife Kim of Stuarts Draft; two daughters, Sharon T. Gibson of Stuarts Draft and Debi E. Tutt and companion Darlene Chittum of Grottoes; three grandchildren, Brianna Harris and her husband Greg, Sean Davidson and his wife Brittany, and Katie Ervin; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in the Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 in the Calvary United Methodist Church by Pastor David Vaughan.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to , P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from May 7 to May 10, 2019