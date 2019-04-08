|
|
Sharon F. Campbell
Waynesboro - Sharon (Fitzgerald) Campbell, 71, wife of J.B. Campbell, Jr., of Waynesboro, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Augusta Health.
She was born August 2, 1947 in Lexington, a daughter of the late Sailor Blaine and Louise Burgess (Allen) Fitzgerald.
Mrs. Campbell retired from CFW/nTelos after 36 years. She was a member of Stuarts Draft Baptist Church. Sharon Thoroughly enjoyed creating original artwork. She created beautiful paintings, which she loved.
In addition to her husband, J.B., of nearly 54 years, family members include a daughter, Wendy Campbell Batts and husband, Joel Batts; a sister, Sandra Fitzgerald Lucas of Richmond; and uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dr. William Kopp. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends attending the service.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the , 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2019