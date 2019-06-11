Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Sharon K. Miller

Sharon K. Miller

Staunton - Sharon Maxine "Sherry" (Knott) Miller, 65, of Staunton, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at her residence.

She was born March 29, 1954 in Hot Springs, a daughter of the late Charles Burton and Edith Bernice (Harouff) Knott.

Prior to retirement, Sherry was employed by Valley Community Services Board.

Family members include three children, Linda Michelle Knott of Rockingham County, William Charles Howard of Harrisonburg, and Amanda Gaye Francis (Nancy Gaston) of Staunton; two brothers, Charles K. "Kenny" Knott (Doris E.) and Robert Burton Knott (Jill); a sister, Judy Gay (Knott) Hensley (David C.); two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 in RISE United Methodist Faith Community in Harrisonburg by the Rev. Amanda Garber.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home. The family requests casual attire.

There will be no public viewing.

Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 11 to June 14, 2019
