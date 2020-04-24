|
Sharon Kay (Cline) Davis
Crimora - Sharon Kay (Cline) Davis passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 at her residence.
Sharon was born September 29, 1955, a daughter of Dolores (Glick) and the late Charles Monroe Cline, Sr.
She grew up in New Hope, VA and graduated from Fort Defiance High School and Blue Ridge Community College. She retired, after twenty years of service, from the Farm Service Agency having worked in their offices in Augusta and Page/Rockingham County. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Waynesboro.
In addition to her mother, Sharon is survived by her husband of 40 years, Dennis Davis; daughter Annie Davis; son Will Davis and wife Jessica; four grandchildren, Crimora, Alexis, Jasper and Harvey; sister, Charlann Johns and husband Steve; brothers, Charles Cline, Jr and Samuel Cline and wife Debbie.
In addition to her father, Charles, she is preceded in death by father-in-law, Jasper William Davis, Jr. and sister-in-law, Debbie Cline.
The burial will be private with a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 297 Zion Church Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020