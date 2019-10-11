|
Sharon L. Roadcap
Mt. Sidney - Sharon Linell (Thorn) Roadcap, 71, wife of Franklin Edward "Eddie" Roadcap, of Mt. Sidney passed away October 9, 2019 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Roadcap was born in Princeton, Maryland on July 14, 1948, a daughter of Mary Linell (Vest) Thorn Thompson and the late Clarence Elwood Thorn.
In addition to her mother and husband of forty-two years, Sharon is survived by three children, Jerry Roadcap of Grottoes, Gina (Roadcap) Sheets and her husband Johnnie, and Britany Roadcap both of Mt. Sidney; five grandchildren, Ashley Wampler and her husband Matt of Mt. Sidney, Steven Stickley (Mary Harris) of Weyers Cave, Eric Stickley (Jeanell Thomas) of Harrisonburg, and Tristin Roadcap and Leah Lamp, both of Mt. Sidney; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Wampler, Addison Harris, Tucker Stickley; a brother, Ronald Thorn and his wife Lisa of Staunton; three sisters, Linda Beathe of Weyers Cave, Barbara Hearn of Stuarts Draft, and Kay Dean and her husband Wayne of Mt. Sidney and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Sharon's request, she will be cremated.
A Celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Weyers Cave United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave by Pastor Peggy Packard. The family will receive friends following the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019