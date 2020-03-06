|
|
Sharon Leigh Johnson
Staunton - Sharon Leigh (Cassell) Johnson, 56, wife of Kirk Douglas Johnson of Staunton passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on February 18, 1964, a daughter of Alice Carolyn (Watson) Cassell and the late Lyle Francis Cassell.
Sharon worked for Western State Hospital as the Health Information Director with thirty-four years of service. She was a fan of the University of Virginia Cavaliers and enjoyed tailgating and going to their football games. Sharon loved decorating her home for all seasonal holidays. She was loved by all.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, James H. Johnson Sr. and Grace (Boone) Johnson; a sister-in-law, Lydia Wygal; and a niece, Callie Lohrmann.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is a son, Trent Douglas Johnson of Staunton; two brothers, John Ballangee Cassell and his wife Melissa P. of Matthews, North Carolina and Lyle Scott Cassell and his wife Gretchen T. of Staunton; two uncles, Joseph P. Watson and Tommy Lindsey; three brothers-in-law, James H. Johnson, III and his wife Linda, Van B. Johnson and his wife Teresa, and Kendall M. Johnson and his wife Channing; a sister-in-law, Roslyn Kingery and her husband Glenn; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Reverend Kendall Johnson.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020