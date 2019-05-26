Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelby Segan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelby Jean (Snow) Segan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shelby Jean (Snow) Segan Obituary
Shelby Jean (Snow) Segan

Waynesboro - Shelby Jean (Snow) Segan, 81, wife of David Samuel Segan, Sr. of 221 Buckboard Road, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Segan was born on May 15, 1938 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Thomas Alvin and Agnes (Dickerson) Snow.

Mrs. Segan was a member of Waynesboro Church of God and was self-employed/co-owner of Vacuum World in Waynesboro. Shelby enjoyed gardening, sewing and was a collector of dolls.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Segan was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Snow and Harold Snow; a sister, Shirley (Snow) Marshall; a son-in-law, Ron Miller; and a step-son, David S. Segan, Jr.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 29 years, is a son Charlie P. Smallwood of Port Republic; two daughters, Vicki A. Spencer and her husband Paul of Manchester, TN and Mitzi L. Miller of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Jaimie Spencer, Abbie Wallace and Anna Grundhoefer; two great-grandchildren, Nathan Wallace and Joseph Wallace; a step-daughter, Shelly Segan of Charlottesville; and her two pet cats, Shipoke and Sissy.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Wayne Chant.

Burial will private in Hildebrand Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Gary Nickel, Paul Spencer, Ricky Brown and Jeff Coffman.

It is suggested that those desiring make memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www. coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 26 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now