Shelby Jean (Snow) Segan
Waynesboro - Shelby Jean (Snow) Segan, 81, wife of David Samuel Segan, Sr. of 221 Buckboard Road, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Segan was born on May 15, 1938 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Thomas Alvin and Agnes (Dickerson) Snow.
Mrs. Segan was a member of Waynesboro Church of God and was self-employed/co-owner of Vacuum World in Waynesboro. Shelby enjoyed gardening, sewing and was a collector of dolls.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Segan was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Snow and Harold Snow; a sister, Shirley (Snow) Marshall; a son-in-law, Ron Miller; and a step-son, David S. Segan, Jr.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 29 years, is a son Charlie P. Smallwood of Port Republic; two daughters, Vicki A. Spencer and her husband Paul of Manchester, TN and Mitzi L. Miller of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Jaimie Spencer, Abbie Wallace and Anna Grundhoefer; two great-grandchildren, Nathan Wallace and Joseph Wallace; a step-daughter, Shelly Segan of Charlottesville; and her two pet cats, Shipoke and Sissy.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Wayne Chant.
Burial will private in Hildebrand Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Gary Nickel, Paul Spencer, Ricky Brown and Jeff Coffman.
It is suggested that those desiring make memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www. coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 26 to May 29, 2019