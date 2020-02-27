|
Sheldon Odell Melton
Staunton - Sheldon Odell Melton, 87, husband of Annabelle (Rowe) Melton, of 1325 Blandford Street, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 24, 1932 in Waynesboro, a son of the late David G. and Mary Faye (Craun) Melton.
Mr. Melton was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He received his BA from Bridgewater College and his Masters degree from James Madison College, and attended the University of New Mexico, the University of Tennessee, and U.V.A.
Sheldon started at VSDB in 1959 as a teacher for the deaf, then advanced as supervising teacher, then principal for the deaf. Lastly he advanced as superintendent for the Deaf and Blind until he retired in 1991.
He was a member of the Staunton Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, family members include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael S. and Sarah Melton, Timothy O. and Cheryl Melton, and Daniel W. Melton; a daughter and son-in-law, Suzanna A. and Kenneth Bradley; a sister and brother-in-law, Melba and Alfred Cline; five grandchildren, Jason Melton and wife, Brittany, Shawn Melton and wife, Christine, Savannah Davis and husband, Devin, and Channa Long and husband, Richie, and Joseph Landon Fretwell; three great grandchildren, Brayden, Zachery, and MacKenzie Melton; and three step-grandchildren, McKenzie Wheeler, Hunter and Tenleigh Long.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Garland and Ann Melton.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. J. D. Glick and Dennis Bradley. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Melton, Shawn Melton, Devin Davis, Savannah Davis, Joseph Landon Fretwell, and Hunter Long.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Melton and Bonnie, Mark Melton and Janet, Carolyn Vames and Chris, Elizabeth Golden and William, Carolyn Riley and Steven, and Doug Cash and Molly.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, in the funeral home and other times at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020