Shelia B. Campbell
Stuarts Draft - Shelia B. Campbell, 64, of Stuarts Draft, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Augusta Health. She was born on November 25, 1954, a daughter of the late Dewell Cleveland Fitzgerald and Myrtle Lee Virginia (Smith) Johnson.
Shelia was a devoted Christian. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Crafting, sewing, playing Bingo, watching racing and cooking were a few of her favorite hobbies. Shelia will be remembered for her spitfire personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dewitt "Dee" Fitzgerald, Edward "Eddie" Johnson, and Rebecca "Becky" Mulloy; as well as her nephew, Adam Fitzgerald.
Survivors include her loving husband, Herbert W. Campbell; children, Danny Campbell (Michele), Tammy Campbell (Jerry), Ginny Campbell (Josh), and William "P.J." Stansberry; grandchildren, Daniel and Eric Gregory, Jerry Harris, Jr., Hunter Campbell, and Abigail Knicley; one soon to be great-grandchild, Korbyn Gregory; siblings, Robert Bottenfield, Kevin Bottenfield, Mary Elizabeth Simmons (Garry), Brenda Lou Shoemaker (John), and Sondra Fitzgerald; special "daughter", Debbie Gregory; special friend, Terry Farris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and additional friends.
Shelia also leaves behind her four-legged friend and mealtime buddy, Sassy.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastors Earl Monroe and Dennis Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Old Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Daniel and Eric Gregory, Jerry Harris, Jr., Jerry Harris, Sr., Hunter Campbell, Danny Campbell, William "P.J." Stansberry and Mike Tomlin.
Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends in attendance.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home; as well as other times at Shelia's daughter, Ginny's home, 1894 Old Greenville Rd., Staunton.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Augusta Health, all the rescue workers from Augusta County, Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, and Middlebrook, and Dr. Samuel A. Hostetter for their loving care of Shelia and her family.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019