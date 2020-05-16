|
|
Shelley H. Gayhart
Staunton - Shelley Jean (Hayes) Gayhart, 55, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 5, 1965 in Essex County, the daughter of Doris Loraine (McNulty) Hayes and the late Harvey Leslie Hayes.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Ann S. Hayes and a nephew, Timothy Bradley Hayes.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Timothy H. Hayes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4335 Cox Road, Glenn Allen, VA 23060.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 16 to May 19, 2020